Why First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is -55.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.99 and a high of $24.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FHN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $10.88, the stock is -7.57% and -28.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.79 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -49.61% off its SMA200. FHN registered -52.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.90%.

The stock witnessed a -38.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.04%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has around 7397 employees, a market worth around $5.86B and $3.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.73 and Fwd P/E is 6.32. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.02% and -56.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.10% this year.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 536.94M, and float is at 529.50M with Short Float at 5.51%.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at First Horizon Corporation (FHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PALMER VICKI R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PALMER VICKI R bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $11.02 per share for a total of $22041.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95650.0 shares.

First Horizon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H (Director) bought a total of 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $9.56 per share for $28190.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the FHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Sugranes Rosa (Director) acquired 1,948 shares at an average price of $10.22 for $19905.0. The insider now directly holds 47,089 shares of First Horizon Corporation (FHN).

First Horizon Corporation (FHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) that is trading -29.14% down over the past 12 months and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) that is -36.65% lower over the same period. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is -31.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.