Why First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -31.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.53 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $5.75, the stock is -11.67% and -16.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -25.85% off its SMA200. AG registered -29.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$39.72.

The stock witnessed a -18.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.27%, and is -7.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 10.65. Distance from 52-week low is 3.98% and -41.39% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 157.10% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.49M, and float is at 271.97M with Short Float at 6.04%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 66 times.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 11.66% up over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -12.85% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -33.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.