Why Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) is -55.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $1.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAVB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -38.10% and -58.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.28 million and changing -7.00% at the moment leaves the stock -65.74% off its SMA200. NAVB registered -89.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -60.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $437.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.52.

The stock witnessed a -62.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.70%, and is -10.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.37% over the week and 16.42% over the month.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $3.50M and $0.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -7.00% and -91.14% from its 52-week high.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.30% this year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.65M, and float is at 22.27M with Short Float at 0.20%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.