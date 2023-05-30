Why should you keep an eye on Oracle Corporation (ORCL)?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is 27.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $104.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $104.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $96.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.74% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -38.77% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.08, the stock is 6.19% and 10.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.99 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 25.52% off its SMA200. ORCL registered 49.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.33%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has around 143000 employees, a market worth around $281.56B and $47.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.20 and Fwd P/E is 18.66. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.24% and -0.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.70B, and float is at 1.54B with Short Float at 0.96%.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CATZ SAFRA,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that CATZ SAFRA sold 1,924,058 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $94.36 per share for a total of $181.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

Oracle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that CATZ SAFRA (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,837,101 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $93.86 per share for $172.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10, CATZ SAFRA (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,238,841 shares at an average price of $93.98 for $116.43 million. The insider now directly holds 1,118,592 shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 26.81% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 18.51% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 17.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.