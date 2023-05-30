Will Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is 42.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.43 and a high of $146.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMZN stock was last observed hovering at around $115.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.11% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.21% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -41.31% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.11, the stock is 8.91% and 14.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93.88 million and changing 4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 14.09% off its SMA200. AMZN registered 12.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.21.

The stock witnessed a 9.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.10%, and is 3.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has around 1541000 employees, a market worth around $1179.94B and $524.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 291.53 and Fwd P/E is 47.42. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.50% and -18.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.20% this year.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.25B, and float is at 9.26B with Short Float at 0.71%.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BEZOS JEFFREY P,the company’sExecutive Chair. SEC filings show that BEZOS JEFFREY P bought 1 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $114.77 per share for a total of $115.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 990.55 million shares.

Amazon.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Selipsky Adam (CEO Amazon Web Services) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $115.68 per share for $57842.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the AMZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Jassy Andrew R (President and CEO) disposed off 21,925 shares at an average price of $115.37 for $2.53 million. The insider now directly holds 1,997,681 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 24.84% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 26.81% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 18.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.