Will iQIYI Inc. (IQ) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -15.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $7.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $4.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $59.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.64% off the consensus price target high of $83.98 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 76.54% higher than the price target low of $19.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is -18.53% and -28.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.85 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -6.92% off its SMA200. IQ registered 25.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.88.

The stock witnessed a -23.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.48%, and is -9.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 4981 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $4.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 107.14 and Fwd P/E is 9.57. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.73% and -43.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 938.52M, and float is at 521.12M with Short Float at 6.41%.