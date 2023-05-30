Will Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) is 88.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.93 and a high of $54.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UPST stock was last observed hovering at around $23.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -46.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -314.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.87, the stock is 34.73% and 50.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.17 million and changing 4.80% at the moment leaves the stock 27.91% off its SMA200. UPST registered -38.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 36.05%.

The stock witnessed a 71.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.27%, and is 7.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.66% over the week and 11.92% over the month.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has around 1875 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $710.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.05. Profit margin for the company is -38.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.47% and -54.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Upstart Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -191.90% this year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.91M, and float is at 69.99M with Short Float at 35.43%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Datta Sanjay,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Datta Sanjay sold 17,419 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $26.92 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Upstart Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Gu Paul (Chief Technology Offier) sold a total of 13,340 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $26.91 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the UPST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Darling Scott (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 3,665 shares at an average price of $26.93 for $98714.0. The insider now directly holds 189,799 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST).