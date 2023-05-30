XPEV Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Now

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -17.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $35.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $63.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.97% off the consensus price target high of $102.09 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are 49.51% higher than the price target low of $16.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.20, the stock is -15.07% and -16.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.78 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -25.17% off its SMA200. XPEV registered -60.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.46.

The stock witnessed a -15.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.65%, and is -9.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 13978 employees, a market worth around $6.91B and $3.79B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.69% and -76.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a “Overweight”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.30% this year.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 860.22M, and float is at 670.11M with Short Float at 5.79%.