Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) is -34.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.64 and a high of $41.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMLX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79%.

Currently trading at $24.04, the stock is -13.47% and -16.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -25.58% off its SMA200. AMLX registered 206.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.58.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.96%, and is -11.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $93.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.28. Distance from 52-week low is 214.45% and -42.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.30%).

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.80% this year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.72M, and float is at 49.98M with Short Float at 17.06%.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRATES JAMES M,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that FRATES JAMES M sold 32,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $26.94 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55676.0 shares.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Yeramian Patrick D (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 11,965 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $29.03 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the AMLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Yeramian Patrick D (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 49,579 shares at an average price of $30.54 for $1.51 million. The insider now directly holds 208,417 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX).