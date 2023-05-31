Are we looking at the next big move in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)?

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) is -23.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.37 and a high of $18.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.67% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 53.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.08, the stock is -21.77% and -30.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 5.19% at the moment leaves the stock -39.56% off its SMA200. NSTG registered -61.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.69.

The stock witnessed a -37.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.70%, and is -2.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.92% over the week and 10.60% over the month.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) has around 703 employees, a market worth around $271.41M and $132.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.13% and -67.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.00%).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.94M, and float is at 46.24M with Short Float at 10.30%.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bailey K Thomas,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bailey K Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $5.76 per share for a total of $86445.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75388.0 shares.

NanoString Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that GRAY R BRADLEY (President and CEO) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $5.80 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the NSTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, YOUNG WILLIAM (Director) acquired 35,400 shares at an average price of $5.69 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 46,700 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -4.79% down over the past 12 months and Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) that is 21.29% higher over the same period. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is 128.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.