BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) down -14.87% since start of the year

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) is -14.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $21.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIGC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.44, the stock is 0.88% and -6.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -33.07% off its SMA200. BIGC registered -59.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.45.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.85%, and is -10.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $539.40M and $284.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 112.73. Profit margin for the company is -43.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.25% and -65.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.80%).

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.80% this year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.14M, and float is at 69.16M with Short Float at 8.54%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richards Jeffrey Gordon,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Richards Jeffrey Gordon sold 287,816 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $7.49 per share for a total of $2.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35858.0 shares.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Kaloustian Robert (Chief Services Officer) sold a total of 5,738 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $7.23 per share for $41491.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67294.0 shares of the BIGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Kaloustian Robert (Chief Services Officer) disposed off 4,365 shares at an average price of $8.84 for $38599.0. The insider now directly holds 74,880 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC).

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 9.53% up over the past 12 months. Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is 34.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.