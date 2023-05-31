Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) – The 31.0% Upside Potential Remains

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is -37.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.67 and a high of $26.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLNK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.2% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.90, the stock is -2.97% and -6.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -46.31% off its SMA200. BLNK registered -54.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.28.

The stock witnessed a -3.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.76%, and is -5.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has around 564 employees, a market worth around $426.97M and $73.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.45% and -74.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.20%).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.40% this year.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.47M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 34.38%.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FARKAS MICHAEL D,the company’sFormer Dir., Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 125 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $876.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.05 million shares.

Blink Charging Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that FARKAS MICHAEL D (Former Dir., Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $7.13 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.05 million shares of the BLNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, FARKAS MICHAEL D (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 396,998 shares at an average price of $8.35 for $3.32 million. The insider now directly holds 2,525,931 shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is 21.21% higher over the past 12 months.