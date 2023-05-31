Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -14.32% Change This Year

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) is -14.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.71 and a high of $17.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOWL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 32.06% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.55, the stock is -12.67% and -20.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -3.43% at the moment leaves the stock -16.52% off its SMA200. BOWL registered 4.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.95.

The stock witnessed a -21.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.90%, and is -2.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has around 2965 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.71. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.61% and -33.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bowlero Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.70M, and float is at 100.87M with Short Float at 13.97%.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lavan Robert M.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Lavan Robert M. bought 8,595 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $11.47 per share for a total of $98585.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8595.0 shares.

Bowlero Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that A-B Parent LLC (Director) sold a total of 4,908,234 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $15.02 per share for $73.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63.48 million shares of the BOWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, KOSTELNI JEFFREY C (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 818 shares at an average price of $16.17 for $13227.0. The insider now directly holds 15,122 shares of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL).