Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) is 81.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.91 and a high of $122.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $115.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $128.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.46% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -22.57% lower than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.67, the stock is 3.58% and 18.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 56.40% off its SMA200. BLDR registered 77.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.04.

The stock witnessed a 24.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.79%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $15.24B and $20.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.59 and Fwd P/E is 12.58. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.58% and -4.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.10%).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.30% this year.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.07M, and float is at 127.05M with Short Float at 3.83%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FARMER MICHAEL ALAN,the company’sPresident – Commercial Ops. SEC filings show that FARMER MICHAEL ALAN sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $108.97 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62122.0 shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Hiller Michael (President – Central Division) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $110.87 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39857.0 shares of the BLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, FARMER MICHAEL ALAN (President – Commercial Ops) disposed off 3,350 shares at an average price of $65.95 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 61,621 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trex Company Inc. (TREX) that is trading -18.97% down over the past 12 months and Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) that is -14.00% lower over the same period. TopBuild Corp. (BLD) is 4.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.