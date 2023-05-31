Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) is -8.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CANO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -26.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is 2.52% and 3.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -56.85% off its SMA200. CANO registered -77.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.78.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.64%, and is -13.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.24% over the week and 11.15% over the month.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $691.50M and $2.90B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.33% and -87.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -794.90% this year.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.80M, and float is at 170.47M with Short Float at 16.24%.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koppy Brian D,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Koppy Brian D sold 23,591 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $1.27 per share for a total of $30067.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.