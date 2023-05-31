Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -8.14% Change This Year

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) is -8.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.09 and a high of $182.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNG stock was last observed hovering at around $138.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $194.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.63% off the consensus price target high of $236.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 20.38% higher than the price target low of $173.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.75, the stock is -5.43% and -7.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -12.77% off its SMA200. LNG registered 1.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.21.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.45%, and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has around 1551 employees, a market worth around $34.06B and $33.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.47 and Fwd P/E is 11.33. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.71% and -24.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cheniere Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.90% this year.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.90M, and float is at 240.11M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAILEY VICKY A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $141.50 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33862.0 shares.

Cheniere Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Stephenson Aaron D. (SVP, Operations) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $168.21 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56016.0 shares of the LNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, BOTTA G ANDREA (Director) disposed off 9,200 shares at an average price of $167.05 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 39,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG).

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 7.66% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -13.29% lower over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is -4.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.