Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) is 263.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $3.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRVS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $3.09, the stock is 42.22% and 115.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 18.85% at the moment leaves the stock 206.22% off its SMA200. CRVS registered 194.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 245.33%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.78.

The stock witnessed a 186.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 323.29%, and is -8.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.61% over the week and 19.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 409.06% and -16.49% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.56M, and float is at 41.55M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Grais Linda,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Grais Linda bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $2.45 per share for a total of $24500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Jones William Bentonbought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $0.79 per share for $15800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CRVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, MILLER RICHARD A MD (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.78 for $7812.0. The insider now directly holds 1,490,119 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS).

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 141.74% higher over the past 12 months.