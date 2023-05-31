CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is 1.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.02 and a high of $85.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSGP stock was last observed hovering at around $78.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.89% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -21.0% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.65, the stock is 3.15% and 9.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 5.10% off its SMA200. CSGP registered 32.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.50.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.31%, and is -1.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has around 5653 employees, a market worth around $31.73B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 85.96 and Fwd P/E is 51.91. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.59% and -7.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoStar Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.10% this year.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 404.49M, and float is at 402.42M with Short Float at 1.53%.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FLORANCE ANDREW C,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that FLORANCE ANDREW C sold 360,530 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $76.77 per share for a total of $27.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.97 million shares.

CoStar Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Hill John W (Director) sold a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $68.50 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18434.0 shares of the CSGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, DESMARAIS MICHAEL J (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 5,600 shares at an average price of $70.36 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 44,846 shares of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) that is trading -48.61% down over the past 12 months.