Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is 3.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.53 and a high of $142.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EA stock was last observed hovering at around $126.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.68% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -1.18% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.48, the stock is 0.80% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 2.71% off its SMA200. EA registered -8.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.08.

The stock witnessed a -0.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.01%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has around 13400 employees, a market worth around $34.30B and $7.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.10 and Fwd P/E is 16.60. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.54% and -11.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.00M, and float is at 271.14M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Eric Charles,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Kelly Eric Charles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $125.19 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6112.0 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Wilson Andrew (CEO and Board Chair) sold a total of 2,899 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $125.61 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92809.0 shares of the EA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Simonson Richard A (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $125.66 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 58,723 shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Unity Software Inc. (U) that is trading -25.05% down over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is 2.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.