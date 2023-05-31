Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Is Up 26.22% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) is 26.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $3.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENIC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $2625.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.94% off the consensus price target high of $4844.82 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 99.84% higher than the price target low of $1730.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is -3.19% and 4.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock 33.64% off its SMA200. ENIC registered 120.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.00.

The stock witnessed a 1.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.33%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has around 2140 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $6.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.39 and Fwd P/E is 0.01. Profit margin for the company is 25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.50% and -8.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enel Chile S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.80% this year.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 496.65M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortis Inc. (FTS) that is trading -17.00% down over the past 12 months and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) that is -17.61% lower over the same period.