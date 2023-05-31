Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is 18.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.87 and a high of $22.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXEL stock was last observed hovering at around $19.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.59% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -11.82% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.01, the stock is -1.50% and -0.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 8.63% off its SMA200. EXEL registered 4.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.42.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.30%, and is -3.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has around 1223 employees, a market worth around $6.16B and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.28 and Fwd P/E is 20.12. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.84% and -15.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exelixis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 324.42M, and float is at 315.46M with Short Float at 2.35%.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hessekiel Jeffrey,the company’sEVP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Hessekiel Jeffrey sold 38,930 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $20.01 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Exelixis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L (Director) sold a total of 15,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $16.61 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the EXEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Hessekiel Jeffrey (EVP, General Counsel & Sec) disposed off 77,860 shares at an average price of $17.13 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 527,716 shares of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.98% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -39.57% lower over the same period.