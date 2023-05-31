Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Is Up 7.54% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is 7.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.49 and a high of $21.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXTR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.24% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.51% lower than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.69, the stock is 13.11% and 11.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 4.79% at the moment leaves the stock 14.93% off its SMA200. EXTR registered 104.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.56.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.18%, and is 4.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has around 2643 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.26 and Fwd P/E is 13.19. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.92% and -6.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.82M, and float is at 128.40M with Short Float at 7.75%.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TATE CRISTINA,the company’sInterim CFO. SEC filings show that TATE CRISTINA sold 741 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $16.73 per share for a total of $12397.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20950.0 shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT (Interim CFO) sold a total of 669 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $18.78 per share for $12564.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20950.0 shares of the EXTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Khanna Raj (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $19.53 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 237,267 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading -8.04% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 30.82% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -15.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.