Fastenal Company (FAST) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is 16.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.73 and a high of $56.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FAST stock was last observed hovering at around $55.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.0% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -19.35% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.90, the stock is 0.73% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 7.80% off its SMA200. FAST registered 4.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.86.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.48%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Fastenal Company (FAST) has around 20262 employees, a market worth around $30.88B and $7.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.34 and Fwd P/E is 25.64. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.54% and -3.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.60%).

Fastenal Company (FAST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastenal Company (FAST) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastenal Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.80% this year.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 570.90M, and float is at 569.74M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Fastenal Company (FAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Drazkowski William Joseph,the company’sEXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Drazkowski William Joseph sold 624 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $54.70 per share for a total of $34134.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5997.0 shares.

Fastenal Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Owen Terry Modock (SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $53.24 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the FAST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Watts Jeffery Michael (EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT) acquired 5,940 shares at an average price of $50.58 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 5,940 shares of Fastenal Company (FAST).

Fastenal Company (FAST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 9.53% up over the past 12 months and The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is -3.44% lower over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is 5.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.