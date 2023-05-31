HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -5.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.04 and a high of $71.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $64.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $64.80, the stock is -3.45% and -3.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -1.45% off its SMA200. HDB registered 13.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.79%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.20%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has around 129341 employees, a market worth around $108.78B and $16.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.76 and Fwd P/E is 18.57. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.96% and -9.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.85B, and float is at 1.83B with Short Float at 0.18%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading 20.48% up over the past 12 months.