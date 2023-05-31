Linde plc (LIN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is 8.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $262.47 and a high of $373.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIN stock was last observed hovering at around $356.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3%.

Currently trading at $354.91, the stock is -2.72% and -1.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 9.15% off its SMA200. LIN registered 10.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.57.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.88%, and is -3.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Linde plc (LIN) has around 65831 employees, a market worth around $173.95B and $33.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.43 and Fwd P/E is 23.62. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.22% and -5.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Linde plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year.

Linde plc (LIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 491.82M, and float is at 488.62M with Short Float at 0.65%.

Linde plc (LIN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Strauss David P,the company’sExecutive VP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Strauss David P sold 2,194 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $371.02 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23939.0 shares.

Linde plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that ANGEL STEPHEN F (Director) sold a total of 45,309 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $372.35 per share for $16.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the LIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Bichara Guillermo (Exec VP& Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 14,648 shares at an average price of $371.55 for $5.44 million. The insider now directly holds 27,161 shares of Linde plc (LIN).

Linde plc (LIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include C3.ai Inc. (AI) that is trading 138.99% up over the past 12 months and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is 13.02% higher over the same period. Dow Inc. (DOW) is -27.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.