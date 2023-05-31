Positives for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) as stock gains in recent trading

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is 5.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.70 and a high of $87.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAH stock was last observed hovering at around $82.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.15% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.01% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.33, the stock is -3.52% and 1.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 7.48% off its SMA200. CAH registered 40.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.11.

The stock witnessed a -0.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.42%, and is -5.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has around 46500 employees, a market worth around $21.17B and $198.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.53 and Fwd P/E is 12.49. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.64% and -6.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.70%).

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardinal Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -260.90% this year.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 256.00M, and float is at 253.48M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brennan Michelle,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brennan Michelle bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $74.72 per share for a total of $14944.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3324.0 shares.

Cardinal Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Brennan Michelle (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $76.30 per share for $15260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3124.0 shares of the CAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Brennan Michelle (Director) acquired 150 shares at an average price of $79.74 for $11961.0. The insider now directly holds 2,924 shares of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH).

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 9.53% up over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is -4.46% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -31.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.