Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) is -3.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.13 and a high of $46.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RYAN stock was last observed hovering at around $40.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.27% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -14.71% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.15, the stock is -5.70% and -2.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -3.10% off its SMA200. RYAN registered 8.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.46.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.68%, and is -9.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has around 3850 employees, a market worth around $10.69B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.94 and Fwd P/E is 24.22. Distance from 52-week low is 24.96% and -13.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.03M, and float is at 96.58M with Short Float at 7.89%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ONEX CORP,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ONEX CORP sold 8,310,091 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $43.45 per share for a total of $361.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.15 million shares.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that TURNER TIMOTHY WILLIAM (President) sold a total of 689,909 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $43.45 per share for $29.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4058.0 shares of the RYAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC () disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $44.24 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN).