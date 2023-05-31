Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) on Track to Reach $3.75 in a Year

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) is -11.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.83 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.25, the stock is 8.56% and -7.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 5.63% at the moment leaves the stock -42.07% off its SMA200. SLDP registered -74.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.80.

The stock witnessed a -0.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.43%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $388.84M and $13.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.95% and -76.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -174.80% this year.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.93M, and float is at 124.91M with Short Float at 6.08%.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ANDERSON ERIK J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ANDERSON ERIK J sold 1,901 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $2.10 per share for a total of $3992.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Solid Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH (Director) bought a total of 214,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $2.92 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the SLDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Campbell Douglas M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 170,000 shares at an average price of $6.41 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 9,700,214 shares of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP).