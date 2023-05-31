Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) down -13.14% since start of the year

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is -13.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.14 and a high of $38.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.87% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -2.84% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.71, the stock is 1.02% and -12.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -12.50% off its SMA200. SPR registered -16.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$37.62.

The stock witnessed a -13.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.78%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has around 18235 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $5.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.03. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.62% and -33.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.90M, and float is at 104.25M with Short Float at 8.19%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ward Damon Christopher,the company’sVP, Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Ward Damon Christopher sold 685 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $34.45 per share for a total of $23598.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10182.0 shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $26.29 per share for $13145.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17641.0 shares of the SPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $29.55 for $14775.0. The insider now directly holds 18,141 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading -2.29% down over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 6.89% higher over the same period.