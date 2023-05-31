The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is -24.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.31 and a high of $176.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNC stock was last observed hovering at around $118.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $118.85, the stock is 1.51% and -2.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -20.26% off its SMA200. PNC registered -31.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.11%.

The stock witnessed a -8.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.74%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has around 59894 employees, a market worth around $47.52B and $18.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.81. Profit margin for the company is 32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.74% and -32.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 401.00M, and float is at 396.99M with Short Float at 2.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALVARADO JOSEPH,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ALVARADO JOSEPH bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $123.89 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1100.0 shares.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Fallon Kieran John (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $125.45 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12046.0 shares of the PNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Lyons Michael P. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 5,800 shares at an average price of $129.65 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 189,834 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 6.20% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -22.93% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -10.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.