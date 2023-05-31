These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is 35.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRMK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.82, the stock is -0.40% and 1.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.07 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -2.11% off its SMA200. BRMK registered -35.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.78.

The stock witnessed a -1.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.49%, and is -3.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $619.71M and $103.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.09. Distance from 52-week low is 37.13% and -37.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.90% this year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.73M, and float is at 127.27M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ward Brian Phillip,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ward Brian Phillip bought 31,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $6.26 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.