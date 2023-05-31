These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is 13.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.52 and a high of $40.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INVH stock was last observed hovering at around $33.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.07% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -8.35% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.59, the stock is -0.23% and 3.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 2.28% off its SMA200. INVH registered -10.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.45.

The stock witnessed a 0.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.45%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) has around 1511 employees, a market worth around $20.25B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.13 and Fwd P/E is 45.64. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.78% and -16.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 611.59M, and float is at 610.08M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 9 times.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH): Who are the competitors?

