These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for UTime Limited (UTME)

UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) is 68.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $2.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UTME stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is 32.59% and 59.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 30.43% at the moment leaves the stock 12.46% off its SMA200. UTME registered 20.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.17.

The stock witnessed a 120.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.59%, and is 41.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.33% over the week and 24.87% over the month.

UTime Limited (UTME) has around 384 employees, a market worth around $10.83M and $42.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 130.77% and -37.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.50% this year.

UTime Limited (UTME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.16M, and float is at 3.75M with Short Float at 0.37%.