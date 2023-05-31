Things appear to be looking up for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is -0.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.02 and a high of $99.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBA stock was last observed hovering at around $77.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.22% off its average median price target of $96.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.7% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -17.09% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.96, the stock is 19.88% and 16.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 5.43% at the moment leaves the stock 10.95% off its SMA200. AMBA registered 2.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$48.85.

The stock witnessed a 32.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.10%, and is 10.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has around 937 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $337.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 159.46. Profit margin for the company is -19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.20% and -17.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.30%).

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambarella Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.00% this year.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.90M, and float is at 36.25M with Short Float at 3.82%.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Day Christopher,the company’sVP, Marketing. SEC filings show that Day Christopher sold 3,675 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $69.24 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18117.0 shares.

Ambarella Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Wang Feng-Ming (CEO) sold a total of 16,644 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $76.85 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the AMBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Kohn Leslie (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 11,881 shares at an average price of $76.85 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 917,715 shares of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA).

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 124.70% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 1.39% higher over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -31.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.