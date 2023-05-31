Things appear to be looking up for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is 15.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.25 and a high of $99.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYV stock was last observed hovering at around $82.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.92% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.23% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -6.97% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.23, the stock is 2.68% and 11.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 5.00% off its SMA200. LYV registered -13.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.02.

The stock witnessed a 18.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.34%, and is -5.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $18.34B and $18.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.28 and Fwd P/E is 57.06. Distance from 52-week low is 24.87% and -19.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.16M, and float is at 155.81M with Short Float at 7.76%.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rowles Michael,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Rowles Michael sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $78.00 per share for a total of $7.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Iovine Jimmy (Director) bought a total of 13,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $73.28 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13740.0 shares of the LYV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, Rapino Michael (President & CEO) disposed off 78,000 shares at an average price of $74.41 for $5.8 million. The insider now directly holds 3,799,273 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV).

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV): Who are the competitors?

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) is 12.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.