Things appear to be looking up for UBS Group AG (UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is 5.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.62 and a high of $22.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $19.47, the stock is -0.65% and -2.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 5.59% off its SMA200. UBS registered 4.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.32%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.45%, and is -3.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

UBS Group AG (UBS) has around 73814 employees, a market worth around $66.27B and $15.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.95 and Fwd P/E is 7.69. Profit margin for the company is 41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.92% and -12.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

UBS Group AG (UBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UBS Group AG (UBS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.07B, and float is at 3.04B with Short Float at 0.66%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at UBS Group AG (UBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.

UBS Group AG (UBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading -7.37% down over the past 12 months and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) that is -24.91% lower over the same period. First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is -81.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.