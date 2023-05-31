Things appear to be looking up for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is 41.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.27 and a high of $10.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VUZI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.16, the stock is 26.45% and 28.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing 15.70% at the moment leaves the stock 3.26% off its SMA200. VUZI registered -8.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 28.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.34%, and is 21.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $316.67M and $13.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.80% and -50.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.20%).

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.22M, and float is at 59.10M with Short Float at 25.65%.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harned Timothy Heydenreich,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Harned Timothy Heydenreich bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $3.82 per share for a total of $9539.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Vuzix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Travers Paul J (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $3.87 per share for $9895.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.83 million shares of the VUZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Travers Paul J (President and CEO) acquired 2,600 shares at an average price of $3.83 for $9958.0. The insider now directly holds 2,827,613 shares of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI).

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is trading -21.36% down over the past 12 months and Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) that is -28.24% lower over the same period. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) is -23.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.