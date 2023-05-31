Ventas Inc. (VTR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is -4.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.33 and a high of $57.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTR stock was last observed hovering at around $42.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.06% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 4.11% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.15, the stock is -6.04% and -3.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -5.31% off its SMA200. VTR registered -23.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.21.

The stock witnessed a -10.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.31%, and is -2.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) has around 451 employees, a market worth around $17.23B and $4.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 119.20. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.13% and -25.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ventas Inc. (VTR) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ventas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -193.60% this year.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.99M, and float is at 397.86M with Short Float at 1.88%.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Ventas Inc. (VTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAKOWICH WALTER C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 1,242 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $42.57 per share for a total of $52870.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24528.0 shares.

Ventas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 32,932 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $52.74 per share for $1.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the VTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 548 shares at an average price of $52.01 for $28501.0. The insider now directly holds 870,851 shares of Ventas Inc. (VTR).

Ventas Inc. (VTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -17.44% down over the past 12 months and Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is -55.33% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -31.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.