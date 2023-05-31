What should you know before buying stock in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is 27.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.86 and a high of $176.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PWR stock was last observed hovering at around $174.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.17% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.87% off the consensus price target high of $201.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -6.57% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $181.17, the stock is 6.33% and 8.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 20.57% off its SMA200. PWR registered 50.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.92.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.25%, and is 5.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has around 47300 employees, a market worth around $26.13B and $17.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.44 and Fwd P/E is 22.03. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.53% and 2.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quanta Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.47M, and float is at 141.17M with Short Float at 2.99%.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Austin Earl C. Jr.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Austin Earl C. Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $173.07 per share for a total of $12.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Quanta Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Austin Earl C. Jr. (President and CEO) sold a total of 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $171.32 per share for $14.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the PWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Probst James Redgie (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $171.13 for $8.56 million. The insider now directly holds 50,036 shares of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR).

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AECOM (ACM) that is trading 10.38% up over the past 12 months and MasTec Inc. (MTZ) that is 22.96% higher over the same period. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is 61.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.