Why Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is 1.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $2.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SELB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 71.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is 1.70% and -4.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 9.52% at the moment leaves the stock -23.57% off its SMA200. SELB registered 63.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.06.

The stock witnessed a -3.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.45%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $176.44M and $82.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.64% and -57.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 207.90% this year.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.35M, and float is at 114.59M with Short Float at 6.04%.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brunn Carsten,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Brunn Carsten sold 13,473 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $15214.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that TRABER PETER G (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 3,465 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $1.13 per share for $3913.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the SELB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Kishimoto Takashi Kei (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 3,392 shares at an average price of $1.13 for $3830.0. The insider now directly holds 364,316 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB).

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -55.62% down over the past 12 months.