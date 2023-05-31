Will PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is 46.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.03 and a high of $70.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHM stock was last observed hovering at around $65.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.9% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -2.6% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.69, the stock is -1.15% and 6.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 33.51% off its SMA200. PHM registered 48.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.33.

The stock witnessed a -0.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.99%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has around 6524 employees, a market worth around $15.03B and $16.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.69 and Fwd P/E is 7.35. Distance from 52-week low is 90.37% and -5.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PulteGroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.13M, and float is at 221.50M with Short Float at 4.14%.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OShaughnessy Robert,the company’sExec. VP & CFO. SEC filings show that OShaughnessy Robert sold 115,102 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $66.90 per share for a total of $7.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

PulteGroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that ANDERSON BRIAN P (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $66.95 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55886.0 shares of the PHM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, MARSHALL RYAN (Chief Exec Officer, President) disposed off 98,000 shares at an average price of $65.27 for $6.4 million. The insider now directly holds 645,574 shares of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) that is trading 36.92% up over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is 47.39% higher over the same period. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 8.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.