A peek at Air Lease Corporation (AL): Who has invested in It?

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is -1.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.75 and a high of $46.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.56% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 7.27% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.02, the stock is -0.87% and -1.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -0.97% off its SMA200. AL registered -0.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.86.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.38%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $4.22B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.36. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.80% and -17.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Lease Corporation (AL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Lease Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.80% this year

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.94M, and float is at 103.61M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Air Lease Corporation (AL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Willis Gregory B, the company’s EVP AND CFO. SEC filings show that Willis Gregory B sold 14,139 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $42.79 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63889.0 shares.

Air Lease Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Levy Grant A (EVP) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $39.27 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the AL stock.

Air Lease Corporation (AL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) that is trading 16.49% up over the past 12 months. FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) is 64.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.