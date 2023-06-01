A peek at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY): Who has invested in It?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is 67.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $7.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOBY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $5.62, the stock is 14.50% and 28.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 27.48% off its SMA200. JOBY registered -6.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.00%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.59.

The stock witnessed a 27.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.29%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 7.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 78.41% and -21.40% from its 52-week high.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Analyst Forecasts

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 605.18M, and float is at 360.83M with Short Float at 10.33%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bowles Gregory, the company’s. SEC filings show that Bowles Gregory sold 7,746 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $5.36 per share for a total of $41519.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15245.0 shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Bowles Gregory () sold a total of 3,410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $5.13 per share for $17493.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22991.0 shares of the JOBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, DeHoff Kate () disposed off 28,404 shares at an average price of $5.50 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 166,220 shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY).