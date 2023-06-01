A peek at VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO): Who has invested in It?

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is -11.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $13.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VZIO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $12.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 27.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.53, the stock is -14.15% and -22.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -30.78% off its SMA200. VZIO registered -27.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.32.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.40%, and is -7.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 130.60 and Fwd P/E is 24.28. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.71% and -52.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VIZIO Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.10% this year

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.30M, and float is at 66.23M with Short Float at 3.65%.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Townsend Adam R., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Townsend Adam R. sold 21,130 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $7.20 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

VIZIO Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that O’Donnell Michael Joseph () sold a total of 9,737 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $7.20 per share for $70058.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the VZIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Townsend Adam R. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 19,933 shares at an average price of $11.02 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 491,486 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO).