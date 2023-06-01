A peek at Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT): Who has invested in It?

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX: WTT) is 15.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $2.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WTT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.07, the stock is 18.15% and 15.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 23.77% off its SMA200. WTT registered 35.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.94.

The stock witnessed a 16.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.50%, and is 30.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $44.11M and $19.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.49% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -261.10% this year

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.36M, and float is at 19.93M with Short Float at 0.15%.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) that is trading -29.33% down over the past 12 months and National Instruments Corporation (NATI) that is 65.14% higher over the same period. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is -44.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.