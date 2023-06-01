Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is 9.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.58 and a high of $44.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALLY stock was last observed hovering at around $27.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.26% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -21.23% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.67, the stock is 3.29% and 3.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.73 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -5.50% off its SMA200. ALLY registered -38.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.26%.

The stock witnessed a 2.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.31%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has around 11600 employees, a market worth around $7.93B and $11.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.54 and Fwd P/E is 5.42. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.56% and -39.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ally Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.80% this year

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 302.66M, and float is at 296.76M with Short Float at 4.47%.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MAGNER MARJORIE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MAGNER MARJORIE bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $27.43 per share for a total of $54868.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55603.0 shares.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is trading -24.46% down over the past 12 months and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) that is -15.26% lower over the same period. Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) is -47.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.