Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is -5.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.33 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOUS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.44% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -34.89% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.07, the stock is 4.30% and 7.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -16.74% off its SMA200. HOUS registered -52.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.47.

The stock witnessed a -2.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.24%, and is -6.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) has around 8890 employees, a market worth around $671.04M and $6.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.09. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.18% and -53.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.40% this year

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.80M, and float is at 106.38M with Short Float at 7.36%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Layade Nashira W., the company’s EVP & CTO, Technology Services. SEC filings show that Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $12.65 per share for a total of $44275.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39321.0 shares.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that WILLIAMS MICHAEL J (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $10.88 per share for $21760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HOUS stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -30.45% down over the past 12 months and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) that is -23.90% lower over the same period. The St. Joe Company (JOE) is -8.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.