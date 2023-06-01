Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) is 17.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $5.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARDX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 33.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.34, the stock is -16.71% and -22.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock 26.52% off its SMA200. ARDX registered 443.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.30.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -28.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.38%, and is -6.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $720.71M and $63.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 238.57. Distance from 52-week low is 581.35% and -34.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.00%).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.10% this year

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.02M, and float is at 184.91M with Short Float at 9.03%.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAAB MICHAEL, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that RAAB MICHAEL sold 11,357 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $3.65 per share for a total of $41489.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Rodriguez Susan (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 4,711 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $3.65 per share for $17210.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the ARDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Renz Justin A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,873 shares at an average price of $3.65 for $10496.0. The insider now directly holds 336,733 shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 8.43% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -7.49% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -12.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.