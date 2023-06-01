DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) is 13.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.99 and a high of $25.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DBRG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.85% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 0.32% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.46, the stock is 11.45% and 9.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.72 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -7.10% off its SMA200. DBRG registered -50.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.95.

The stock witnessed a 2.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.24%, and is 9.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $1.14B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.72% and -50.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.00% this year

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.45M, and float is at 135.89M with Short Float at 7.03%.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DigitalBridge Group, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold 34,911,944 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $209.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79001.0 shares.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that Ganzi Marc C (CEO) bought a total of 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $15.22 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the DBRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Stewart Liam (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 3,300 shares at an average price of $15.26 for $50348.0. The insider now directly holds 114,812 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG).