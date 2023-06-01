Here are the top Institutional holders of Alkermes plc (ALKS) shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) is 10.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.75 and a high of $32.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALKS stock was last observed hovering at around $29.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.73% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.57% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.93, the stock is -3.85% and -0.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 10.81% off its SMA200. ALKS registered -5.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$58.01.

The stock witnessed a 1.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.66%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) has around 2280 employees, a market worth around $4.82B and $1.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.22. Profit margin for the company is -14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.01% and -10.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alkermes plc (ALKS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alkermes plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -223.30% this year

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.09M, and float is at 161.64M with Short Float at 4.61%.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Alkermes plc (ALKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nichols Christian Todd, the company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Nichols Christian Todd sold 27,134 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $28.93 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40984.0 shares.

Alkermes plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Wysenski Nancy (Director) sold a total of 41,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $31.24 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15829.0 shares of the ALKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Daglio David Angelo Jr. (Director) acquired 35,000 shares at an average price of $23.31 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 80,000 shares of Alkermes plc (ALKS).

Alkermes plc (ALKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 8.43% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -14.37% lower over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -7.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.